American Concrete Institute Announces New Webinars

The American Concrete Institute announces the availability of a new president’s series of webinars. The first webinar— “ACI 318: What’s in Your Spec?”—will be presented by William E. Rushing Jr., P.E., FACI, and ACI past president.

The webinar is scheduled for February 7, 2017, 1:00 p.m. EST and will discuss the importance of specifications in realizing the designer’s intentions for the concrete being placed and constructed. Key aspects of several ACI documents, including 318-14, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete and Commentary and 301-16 Specifications for Structural Concrete, will be reviewed to clarify the engineer’s responsibility in writing the material and specifying performance requirements for concrete construction.

Specific learning objectives include:

Writing a code-compliant project construction specification that is in conformance with the requirements of ACI 318-14.

Specify project concrete requirements using the designated exposure classes and conditions from chapter 19 for freeze/thaw, sulfate, water contact, and corrosions protection.

Apply information from chapter 26, “Construction Documents and Inspection,” of ACI 318-14 to write a complete project specification.

Understand how to use ACI 301-16 in developing project specifications

Additional president webinars are scheduled for 2017. Details will be released during the year. The webinar series highlights ACI’s strategic plan increase participation of and add value for its members, chapter members, and customers.

For more information, visit www.concrete.org.