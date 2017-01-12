Quarter-Sawn Flooring Receives NWFA/NOFMA Certification

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has announced that Quarter-Sawn Flooring LLC., in Helmsburg, IN, has earned the NWFA/NOFMA Mill certification.

“We are pleased to welcome Quarter-Sawn Flooring as the newest member of the NWFA/NOFMA program,” said NWFA manufacturer services director, John Forbes. “Embracing transparency and third-party certification in the wood flooring sector has become a requisite to compete at a high level. The growing list of NWFA/NOFMA manufacturer members is an excellent example of this growing market demand.”

“Quarter-Sawn Flooring is honored to become an NWFA/NOFMA certified manufacturer,” said Kent MacPherson, president of sales & marketing at Quarter-Sawn Flooring. “NWFA/NOFMA standards preserve consumer’s trust by guaranteeing a high level of manufacturing excellence within the wood flooring industry.”

The NWFA/NOFMA certification shows that a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds the industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content, and average board length. Certified mills are inspected a minimum of two times per year to ensure consistent grade standards are met.

