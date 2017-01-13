Floor Install News

CFI Installers to Present at TISE

CFI Logo 900x550
January 13, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring industry events / flooring installation
Reprints
No Comments

The International Certified Floorcovering Installers Association is participating in several educational sessions at The International Surface Event (TISE) January 18th to 20th. Attendees can view a live Residential I and Commercial I entry-level certification, as well as the advanced level testing for Residential II or Commercial II. Registration is still open for installers to sign up at tisewest.com/cfi.

The CFI training team is also participating in several educational sessions this year:

  • Mastering the art of carpet installation on stairs
  • commercial loose lay LVT
  • rapid welding techniques for vinyl flooring
  • pattern matching for residential & commercial

For more information, visit www.cfiinstallers.org.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.