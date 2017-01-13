CFI Installers to Present at TISE

The International Certified Floorcovering Installers Association is participating in several educational sessions at The International Surface Event (TISE) January 18th to 20th. Attendees can view a live Residential I and Commercial I entry-level certification, as well as the advanced level testing for Residential II or Commercial II. Registration is still open for installers to sign up at tisewest.com/cfi.

The CFI training team is also participating in several educational sessions this year:

Mastering the art of carpet installation on stairs

commercial loose lay LVT

rapid welding techniques for vinyl flooring

pattern matching for residential & commercial

For more information, visit www.cfiinstallers.org.