Retailer Education Program Sponsored by WFCA Takes Off

Scott Humphrey, CEO, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), has announced the rollout of new training modules and on-site educational camps available through the association’s WFCA University training program.

WFCA University, created in partnership with Benchmarkinc, provides members with an array of professional training programs designed to enhance business skill sets for flooring industry professionals in a variety of disciplines and capacities. The educational platform offers courses that tackle the most pressing issues faced by today’s independent flooring retailer. The two-pronged WFCA University platform offers highly effective, targeted online module courses and live, on-site training.

“What we are bringing to our members through WFCA University are business strategies and tactics that have been tried and tested over the past 15 years and are part of the daily operations of some of the most successful retailers in the industry,” said Humphrey. “The instructors in this program currently work in our industry – you might even recognize them.”

To date, the digital component of WFCA University consists of 45 online courses covering such topics as selling skills, merchandising controls, pricing strategies, budgeting and financial metrics, sales management and recruiting and compensating productive employees, among dozens of others. The robust content can be used by one or all employees and can be paused, replayed, and accessed over and over until the concepts are deeply imprinted to memory. To ensure a comprehensive understanding of the material, all modules include testing and certification at the completion of each course.

