Innovations4Flooring and Classen Group Form Partnership

Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring installation solutions based in Willemstad, Curacao, announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Classen Group.

As part of the agreement, I4F has become a substantial shareholder in Classen Intellectual Property GmbH (Classen IP). The terms of the partnership were not disclosed. In addition to his position as CEO of I4F, John Rietveldt becomes managing director of Classen Intellectual Property. Dr. Hans-Jürgen Hannig, chairman Classen Group, and Arne Loebel, managing director Classen Group, will maintain their current roles as directors at Classen IP.

This strategic partnership will leverage both companies’ respective strengths in flooring innovation as well as patent portfolios to offer the global flooring industry cutting-edge floor-locking solutions.

For more information, please visit innovations4flooring.com.