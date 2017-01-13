Installation Summit to Reconvene at Surfaces

Members of the flooring industry are invited to participate in an All-Industry Installation Summit Task Force meeting, which will be held on January 19 at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas, to help solve the decline in numbers of certified flooring installers.

Task Force members decided to open the upcoming meeting to all interested flooring industry dealers and representatives in the hope of learning specific suggestions and recommendations that they may have, said Tom Jennings, vp professional development, WFCA, and Task Force Committee chair. The meeting will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in room Mariner A, on Thursday, January 19 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. No RSVP is necessary.

Agenda items for the meeting include: assessing progress, identifying next steps and allocating a timeframe for implementation of action plans intended to help resolve the industry-wide installation shortage issue.

The 2016 Installation Summit, held August 2-3 in Dallas, was organized by Informa Exhibitions and included manufacturers, retailers and flooring contractors, installation executives and representatives from flooring associations.

For more information, please visit wfca.org.