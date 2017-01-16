Shaw Flooring Network Convention Opens

The biennial Shaw Flooring Network convention, being held at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla., opened with a record crowd of 4,000 people, representing nearly 1,000 dealers.

Tim Baucom, executive vp-residential business, Shaw, said the pace of change will continue at rapid speeds, and it’s the company’s role to help retailers by providing innovation, products and tools they need to grow their businesses.

Shaw network dealers will have the opportunity to see the latest products on the expo floor and learn tips ad business best practices from nearly 30 outside experts and third parties such as Google, Houzz and Synchrony.

For more information, visit Shawfloors.com.