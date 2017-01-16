American Concrete Institute Promotes Harris

The American Concrete Institute has announced the promotion of Danielle R. Harris to International Marketing Coordinator.

Harris will be responsible for conducting research to confirm existing international markets and identify new markets and trends, coordinating the development of global marketing plans for each of the international regions and beginning the implementation of marketing plans by region. Additionally, she will identify opportunities to further engage with concrete professionals in various global regions.

Harris received her Bachelor of business administration in marketing from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, MI, and has been coordinating marketing and social media efforts at ACI since 2011. Currently pursuing a dual master’s degree in business administration and marketing, Harris has worked to grow ACI’s social media presence, create video content to enhance the Institute’s visibility and manage ACI’s presence at various conferences and events.

“As ACI accelerates efforts to connect with individuals and organizations around the world, Danielle will leverage her vast industry experience and marketing acumen to champion development of campaigns, programs and materials tailored to the needs and technology in regions worldwide,” said Ronald G. Burg, P.E., executive vice-president, American Concrete Institute.

For more information, visit www.concrete.org.