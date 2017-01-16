Floor Install News

U.S. Customs Issues Ruling on I4F Licensing Case

January 16, 2017
Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring installation solutions based in Willemstad, Curacao, announced that the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency has ruled that products manufactured under I4F’s licenses, including the 3L Triplelock and Click4U locking mechanisms, may be imported into the U.S.

The ruling stipulates that I4F’s 3L TripleLock and Click4U technologies are not subject to any of Unilin’s current International Trade Commission (ITC) General Exclusion Orders (GEO), according to I4F.

For more information, visit innovations4flooring.com.

