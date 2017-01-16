National Showcases Surface Prep Equipment in Las Vegas

Surface preparation expert National Flooring Equipment will display its extensive range of innovative surface preparation machines at two major industry events taking place in Las Vegas, NV. The company will exhibit on booth S10515 at World of Concrete, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention center between January 17th and 20th, 2017. The firm’s experts will also be present on booth 4251 at The International Surface Event, taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, between January 18th and 20th.

National Flooring Equipment will demonstrate the innovative features of its comprehensive range of equipment, used in the flooring and construction industries.

National Flooring Equipment produces a full offering of surface preparation equipment including grinders, scrapers, shot blasters and scarifiers. National’s machines are suitable for residential or commercial jobs, as well as large industrial projects. The company will exhibit its entire product range at World of Concrete and an extensive selection of surface preparation and rug and binding equipment at The International Surface Event.

“National Flooring Equipment is unrivalled in the strength, depth and scope of its surface preparation equipment range,” explained Derek Olson, president of National Flooring Equipment. “National is able to provide solutions for customers working on any surface preparation project. With a focus on innovation, National is constantly evolving and expanding its range to suit customer needs.”

For more information, visit nationalequipment.com.