Advance Presents Two New Scrubbers

Advance, a Nilfisk brand, presents the Advance SC250 Battery Micro Scrubber, a compact, easy to use machine for cleaning small, high traffic areas.

The Advance SC250 joins the SC100 Upright Scrubber in the Advance micro scrubber category. The cord-electric SC100 and lithium battery-powered SC250 scrubbers are specifically designed to quickly and effectively clean small, high-traffic spaces, leaving cleaning professionals with more time to address larger cleaning tasks.

The SC100 is a 12-inch cylindrical, cord-electric upright scrubber that includes single-pass scrub and dry performance to make cleaning faster and easier and a solution tank that dispenses only clean solution to prevent spreading dirt around. The SC250 is a 13.5-inch cylindrical, lithium battery micro scrubber that operates at a low 66 dB, allowing for daytime cleaning and cleaning in noise-sensitive areas. It also boasts single-pass sweep, scrub and dry performance to remove dirt and debris quickly.

For more information, visit advance-us.com.