Floor Install News

Advance Presents Two New Scrubbers

advance

Advance has unveiled two new scrubbers to its lineup.

January 17, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring industry news
Reprints
No Comments

Advance, a Nilfisk brand, presents the Advance SC250 Battery Micro Scrubber, a compact, easy to use machine for cleaning small, high traffic areas.

The Advance SC250 joins the SC100 Upright Scrubber in the Advance micro scrubber category. The cord-electric SC100 and lithium battery-powered SC250 scrubbers are specifically designed to quickly and effectively clean small, high-traffic spaces, leaving cleaning professionals with more time to address larger cleaning tasks.

The SC100 is a 12-inch cylindrical, cord-electric upright scrubber that includes single-pass scrub and dry performance to make cleaning faster and easier and a solution tank that dispenses only clean solution to prevent spreading dirt around. The SC250 is a 13.5-inch cylindrical, lithium battery micro scrubber that operates at a low 66 dB, allowing for daytime cleaning and cleaning in noise-sensitive areas. It also boasts single-pass sweep, scrub and dry performance to remove dirt and debris quickly.

For more information, visit advance-us.com.

 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.