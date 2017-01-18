Omega Products Hires Tom Domenici

Siena, a division of Omega Products International that specializes in tile and stone installation products, has hired industry veteran Tom Domenici to serve as architectural & technical manager for the Southern California territory, the company announced.

"With roughly 40 years of experience in the tile and stone business, Tom brings an enormous amount of industry and product knowledge to the Siena brand," said Todd Martin, vice-president for Omega Products. "He will be a valuable in-house resource to all internal employees."

"Omega Products is known for its excellent products and quality service and I'm excited to join a company culture that strives to be the best in those business categories," Domenici said. "I look forward to working with the Siena management team in this exciting new role."

Domenici has held a variety of sales, technical and architectural positions throughout the tile industry, most notably at Custom Building Products. He is well networked, having cultivated meaningful relationships within Siena's target demographic of contractors, distributors, architects, specification consultants and industry associations.

