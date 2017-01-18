Domotex Asia/Chinafloor 2017 Presents “Luxury Brands’’

The carpet sector will occupy center stage at the next edition of Domotex Asia/Chinafloor with five halls hosting everything from hand-made carpets, wall-to-wall carpets, carpet tiles, woven and machine-tufted carpets, mats and carpet raw materials to the latest carpet technology.

“In recent years, the carpet and rugs market has shown substantial growth due to the rising urbanized population, demand for modular carpets and resurgence of the construction industry in developing economies,” explains David Zhong, president of VNU Exhibitions Asia, one of the organizers of the shows. “The residential market will remain the leading end user for carpets and rugs even though the non-residential market is also growing thanks to the rising investment in offices, commercial and institutional construction.”

Following the industry trends, the next edition of Domotex Asia/Chinafloor will host “Luxury Brands”, an exclusive carpets event brought together in collaboration with Cover Magazine.

The display will feature a curated selection of high-end hand-made carpets from an exclusive list of international rug brands. Companies that have already confirmed their participation in this exclusive showcase are: Amadi Carpets, Ariana Rugs, Art Resources, Ayka Design, Creative Matters, Knots Rugs, Samad, Tissage, Wool & Silk Rugs and Zollanvari.

The “Luxury Brands” area, located inside cadex, the design platform of Domotex Asia/Chinafloor in W5 Hall, will have a very special design and will be open only to rug buyers, distributors and VIPs.

For more information, visit www.domotexasiachinafloor.com.