Coverings 2017 Introduces New Offerings

Coverings, the largest global tile and stone exhibition in North America, has announced plans to enhance the 2017 show experience with a variety of new activities and experiences. The new elements, which include guided audio tours, a NASCAR racing experience and a reinvigorated social media lounge, seek to enhance the show by allowing attendees opportunities to further interact, explore and engage. Coverings will be held April 4th to 7th, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

“We are building on the show’s strengths and adding new aspects that make the show an incredible experience for today’s industry professionals,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies. “Beyond the immense show floor and robust conference program, these special components further make Coverings a draw for thousands of architects, designers, builders, remodelers, fabricators, installers, retailers and distributors.”

Show attendees will have the opportunity to receive a guided audio tour via the official Coverings mobile application. The pre-recorded tour provides attendees with insights into booths and pavilions, extending a thorough introduction to the show floor. With each tour operated through one’s mobile phone, attendees have the ability to move the tour at their own pace, or break up the tour across several days.

Also revving up the show floor: a NASCAR racing experience providing attendees the opportunity to find out what it’s like to be a NASCAR driver. Racers with the fastest simulator times each day will win two tickets to the NASCAR events of their choice.

What’s more, the social media lounge is getting refreshed as Coverings Connect. The space allows attendees to relax, charge personal devices and network. Coverings Connect will present a series of educational seminars called “Byte” sessions that have a digital focus. Additionally, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every afternoon, a bar will be located in Coverings Connect, offering a happy hour for attendees to enjoy a beverage and make new connections.

For more information, visit www.coverings.com/experience.