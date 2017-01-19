Domotex Undergoes Further Enhancement

Domotex continues to undergo further development and enhancement, featuring a new exhibition layout and the introduction of an annual keynote theme in 2018, plus an even stronger focus on trends and innovations.

The new exhibition layout will involve a reorganization of product categories, providing trade visitors with even better orientation and a superior market overview. In addition, the organizers will be turning hall nine into a base for lifestyle and brand-oriented enterprises from the entire range of product categories in a setting dominated by the annual Domotex keynote theme.

In addition to a new exhibition layout, Domotex will also create an inspiring atmosphere in which trends, innovations and lifestyle will come to life.

“Unique Youniverse” is the keynote theme for 2018, focusing on the ever-increasing process of individualization, which will express itself in years to come via the omnipresent search for self-determination and uniqueness, driving topics like self-reliance and the do-it-yourself economy.

In translating the keynote theme into the space on the exhibition grounds, hall nine will play a key role, creating a diverse realm of experience that reaches its peak at the heart of the show. This will be the location for brand and lifestyle-oriented companies. This hall will also house the special “Framing Trends” showcase to which companies, newcomers, artists and actors – individually or in groups – can contribute. The “Unique Youniverse” keynote theme will be highlighted most distinctively there.

In addition, a special “Talks” program will feature lectures on topics relating to the “Unique Youniverse”. The speakers will consist of architects, designers and other industry experts addressing not just various industry trends, but also topics of overarching, creative and social relevance. Their informative and inspiration-rich offerings will be rounded out by contributions from bloggers, artists and trend consultants, as well as by guided tours through Framing Trends by experts from various sectors – all with tie-ins to the keynote theme. The event will moreover sport meeting areas with a lounge-type atmosphere and a café for networking.

