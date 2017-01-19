Williams Joins UFLOOR Systems UZIN Division

UFLOOR Systems Inc. recently announced the addition of Marvin Williams to the UZIN division as their new technical sales representative for North Texas. With more than two decades of experience, Williams began his career as a floorcovering installer, then as a sales representative in distribution and manufacturing where he also performed educational training for distribution sales and service personnel. His diverse skillset includes sales management experience that encompasses both inside sales and outside territory sales and business development. Williams will work with UZIN's other sales team members in the northern Texas area and surrounding regions.

For more information, visit www.uzin.us.