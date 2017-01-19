Live from TISE 2017
January 19, 2017
We’re reporting from The International Surface Event this week at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, which brings together the best and brightest in flooring. The 2017 event is proving to be one of the biggest and most engaging yet. Products and services are represented from all corners of the globe with upwards of 700 exhibitors spanning more than 400,000 square feet.
Click here to view a gallery of photos from the event.
