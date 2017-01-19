Stauf USA Releases LVP-777 Pro-Lux Adhesive

Stauf has added LVP-777 Pro-Lux, a specially formulated adhesive for the installation of luxury vinyl tiles and planks. With this formulation, installers will find that it is easier to spread and can be used either as a wet lay adhesive, or installers can wait 30 to 40 minutes to use it as a pressure-sensitive adhesive, according to the company. LVP-777 is formulated to decrease shrinkage, increase green grab, and reduce cupping and end peaking due to its extremely high shear strength.

staufusa.com