Schönox Introduces New Vinyl, LVT Adhesive
January 19, 2017
No Comments
Schönox has introduced HPS 92—a new acrylic adhesive for use with resilient flooring including vinyl composition, vinyl enhanced, solid vinyl, and LVT tiles and planks. It is moisture-resistant with subfloors not exceeding 92% RH and has a host of other benefits including high strength, low odor, VOC compliance, high coverage and the ability to be used over porous and non-porous substrates.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine