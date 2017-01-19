Hard Surface Flooring InstallationWeb ExclusivesFlooring Underlayment and CushionResidential Flooring

MP Global Products' Latest: Sound Buffer Underlayment

MP Global Sound Buffer
January 19, 2017
New from MP Global Products, Sound Buffer is a high-performing, universal acoustic underlayment made from 100 percent virgin latex rubber. The product is approved for use under luxury vinyl, laminate, engineered wood and hardwood flooring, and can be floated, nailed, stapled, or single- or double-glued. Sound Buffer features 1.2mm thickness, a density of 25 lbs. per cubic foot and a compression set of 16%.

