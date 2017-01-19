Hard Surface Flooring InstallationWeb ExclusivesFlooring Adhesives and GroutsResidential Flooring

DriTac Intros Two Resilient Flooring Adhesives

DriTac Eco-5900 MegaBond
January 19, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring contractors / flooring installers / installing lvt / installing resilient floors
Reprints
No Comments

DriTac introduces two new flooring adhesives: Eco-5900 MegaBond and Eco-5700 StrongBond. Both products are professional grade, “green” pressure adhesives with high moisture resistance and high shear strength. Offering easy clean and easy spread formula characteristics, both zero-solvent adhesives allow installers to utilize them for wet-set or dry-set installations with roll on or trowel application.

dritac.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.