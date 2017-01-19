DriTac Intros Two Resilient Flooring Adhesives
January 19, 2017
DriTac introduces two new flooring adhesives: Eco-5900 MegaBond and Eco-5700 StrongBond. Both products are professional grade, “green” pressure adhesives with high moisture resistance and high shear strength. Offering easy clean and easy spread formula characteristics, both zero-solvent adhesives allow installers to utilize them for wet-set or dry-set installations with roll on or trowel application.
