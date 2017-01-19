Fortifiber Unveils Two Flooring Underlayments
January 19, 2017
No Comments
Fortifiber Building Systems Group unveils two new flooring underlayments for floating floor and luxury vinyl tile applications: Accord sound-rated flooring pad and Accord LVT premium underlayment. Accord helps maintain comfort underfoot in engineered, laminate or wood floating floor applications, providing an acoustic barrier and dependable moisture vapor protection. Accord LVT is a hypo-allergenic underlayment and acoustic barrier for vinyl flooring.
