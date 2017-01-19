Hard Surface Flooring InstallationFlooring Underlayment and CushionWeb ExclusivesResidential Flooring

Fortifiber Unveils Two Flooring Underlayments

Fortifiber Accord underlayments
January 19, 2017
Fortifiber Building Systems Group unveils two new flooring underlayments for floating floor and luxury vinyl tile applications: Accord sound-rated flooring pad and Accord LVT premium underlayment. Accord helps maintain comfort underfoot in engineered, laminate or wood floating floor applications, providing an acoustic barrier and dependable moisture vapor protection. Accord LVT is a hypo-allergenic underlayment and acoustic barrier for vinyl flooring.

