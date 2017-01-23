Fuse Alliance Enters Partnership with NTCA

Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, has announced that the organization has entered a partnership with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). The NTCA is the largest tile contractor’s association in the world with more than 1,300 members worldwide.

“The NTCA is proud to be selected as an approved trade association partner with the Fuse Alliance network as our association seeks contractors who are committed to providing quality installations and business best practices,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of the NTCA. “Fuse members have a proven track record of success, and our trained and professional staff will be available to help them improve their knowledge and stay informed on new technology and standards in the tile industry. We are excited about this opportunity.”

The partnership between both organizations is a natural, as Fuse Alliance members continue to grow the ceramic tile category in flooring. The NTCA is the leading industry trade association that is focused on ceramic tile and natural stone and is prepared to support the network’s professional flooring providers. As the demand for this flooring solution increases, the NTCA will provide Fuse Alliance members with technical and business consulting services centered on ceramic tile and natural stone, including industry trends, standards and best practices.

“As part of our overall business goals, we are continually focused on providing our members with access to the very best business support through organizations such as the NTCA,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “We are thrilled to be a conduit to the NTCA for our members and their businesses so that we can support growth in this specific category.”

