Best Logistics Group Acquires C & S Distribution

Best Logistics Group president Roy Cox has announced the acquisition of C & S Distribution, based in Dalton, GA. This further expands Best Logistics Group’s scope of services.

C & S was founded in 1989 to service the flooring industry in Dalton and North Georgia. The company has grown to provide a range of shipping services to the flooring industry, including consolidated, less-than-truckload and full-truckload shipping.

Pete Bethea, the founder, will remain active during the transition.

“Pete and his team have built an outstanding business serving the carpet and flooring industry in Dalton, GA. We see the culture of C & S aligning perfectly with ours at Best Logistics Group,” said Cox. “We are excited for them to join Best Logistics Group”.

For more information, visit www.shipwithbest.com.