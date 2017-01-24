Quick-step Announces BPI as Distributor of the Year

Quick-Step recently named BPI as winner of its “Distributor of the Year” award. Presentation took place during the Surfaces 2017 flooring tradeshow. BPI is Quick-Step’s distributor servicing several states, stretching from Texas to Alabama.

“We are extremely pleased to name BPI as Quick-Step’s Distributor of the Year,” said Jon England, vice-president of independent distribution for Mohawk Flooring North America. “BPI is an excellent partner to Quick-Step. They embrace all programs and fully support the initiatives and new products launched each year. BPI is a group of quality people, who are experts in their field, giving them an amazing advantage. The successful Quick-Step/BPI collaboration provides retailers and consumers with superior products, the right product mix, effective merchandising tools, low claims rates, consistent product availability and excellent customer service.”

Quick-Step products are exclusively sold through a network of the flooring industry’s strongest distributors.

For more information, visit us.quick-step.com.