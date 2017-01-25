Unilin Files U.S. Patent Infringement Case

Unilin division technologies filed a patent infringement action against multiple companies and individuals in Florida alleging infringement of U.S. patent number 6,786,019, relating to Unilin’s bevel or “v-groove” technology, and U.S. patent number 7,249,445, relating to Unilin’s embossed-in-register technology. A total of 16 claims of these two patents, both dating from 2001, have been asserted against Wood Floor LLC and related entities.

“The use of Unilin’s bevel and embossed-in-register technologies in flooring products translates into unique selling points for such products,” said Bart Van der Stockt of Unilin’s IP business unit. “Unilin will continue to protect these unique selling points for its licensees and their customers by taking actions against companies that illegally import and sell products using our patented technology.”

For more information, visit www.unilintechnologies.com/en/Flooring/Technologies.