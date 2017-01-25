Bosch Battery Sets New Standard for Power and Runtime

The Bosch CORE18V battery offers maximum power and performance while minimizing weight. The battery employs advanced Lithium-ion technology to deliver 80 % more power than previous-generation Bosch batteries. Next-generation, high-powered Bosch CORE18V cells are laser-welded and rail-connected for high efficiency.

The Bosch CORE18V battery offers optimized cell technology and an improved power connector within the 10 high-density cells that ensure lower internal resistance. That means higher currents can be drawn from the cells over a longer period of time.

Greater Performance, More Runtime

Bosch has answered the need for stronger and longer-lasting battery performance in high-load applications, where cordless tools have previously been unable to provide enough power and runtime. The Bosch CORE18V battery delivers up to 20 % longer runtime than previous-generation Bosch 6.0 Ah batteries and up to 50 % longer than 5.0 Ah cells in extreme applications. Thanks to its next-generation cell technology and power efficiency, the CORE18V battery can generate more current to finish jobs that other batteries can't. In addition, it’s the most compact and lightweight high-power battery available.

“Bosch looks at battery power from the user perspective. What do users want? They want greater power and more runtime in a compact size, which is what CORE18V is all about,” said Theron Sherrod, product manager, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation. “CORE18V represents a big piece of the Bosch effort to build end-to-end product systems that offer superior performance, no matter what the job is. Based on increased power and runtime, plus backward compatibility across the full power tool lineup, we feel this is a step beyond battery power systems that are currently available.”

