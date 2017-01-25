Koster Announces New Hire

Koster American Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Trent Denny as director of sales. Denny will be responsible for leadership of the company's nationwide sales force, strategic sales planning and marketing.

With 18 years of experience in coatings, sales and operations management, Denny is excited to join the Koster leadership team.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work for Koster and to continue growing the company with the Koster family," Denny said.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Denny developed an extensive knowledge of industrial coatings at PPG Industries over 13 years, where he rose to business development manager. He spent the past five years with Gaco Western, and was the western regional manager for the last two years, developing expertise in leadership of sales for waterproofing systems.

