Fuse Alliance Appoints Three New Members to Board

Fuse Alliance announced that its board of directors has appointed three new members for 2017. Joining the board are Ross Cherry, Mark Hutto and Fred Richardson. Serving as board officers are Bob Plann of Resource Arizona, who will continue as president; George Spanske of Flooring Resources Corp., who will continue as vice-president and Gary Ruick of Continental Commercial Floors, who will assume the role as secretary/treasurer.

“With 93 member businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada, our board of directors is a key element to developing a strategic growth plan for our organization and our network members’ businesses,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director at Fuse Alliance. “Our newest members of the board have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help fuel this growth and bring a fresh approach to our existing leadership team.”

Cherry, third-generation owner of the family business, is president of Cherry Carpet & Flooring based in Portsmouth, VA. With more than 20 years’ experience in the flooring industry, Cherry has held positions in estimating and project management and has served as the company’s COO. Since 2007, the company has more than doubled the business’ revenue, making it one of the largest in Southeast Virginia.

Hutto is the owner of Certified Finishes. Established in 2005, Certified Finishes has locations in Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC and Orlando, FL. As managing partner of the company, Hutto is responsible for growth, structure and marketing.

Richardson is the president of Cutting Edge Contract Flooring based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Established in 1993, the company offers flooring sales, installation and service in both commercial and residential. Cutting Edge Contract Flooring has Alberta’s largest rosters of qualified Red Seal Journeymen.

For more information, visit www.fusealliance.com.