Registration Open for all 2017 NWFA Hands-on Training Events
Registration is open for all 2017 NWFA hands-on training events. More specific information about each training event can be found on the website, http://member.nwfa.org/events/event_list.asp?DGPCrSrt=&DGPCrPg=3.
First Quarter
February 2 | Retail Sales | St. Louis, MO
February 7 to 9 | Basic Installation | St. Louis, MO
February 21 to 23 | Intermediate Installation | West Park, FL
March 7 to 9 | Basic Sand & Finish | St. Louis, MO
March 14 to 16 | Intermediate Installation | San Jose, CA
March 28 to 30 | Intermediate Installation | St. Louis, MO
Second Quarter
April 4 to 6 | Basic Installation | Marietta, GA
April 6 to 7 | Concrete Preparation for Wood Flooring | Phoenix, AZ
April 25 to 27 | Intermediate Installation | King of Prussia, PA
April 25 to 27 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | St. Louis, MO
May 9 to 11 | Basic Sand & Finish | Marietta, GA
May 16 to 18 | Basic Installation | Chicago, IL
May 23 to 25 | Intermediate Installation | Chicago, IL
May 23 to 25 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | West Park, FL
June 6 to 8 | Intermediate Installation | Denver, CO
June 13 to 15 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | San Jose, CA
June 16 | Concrete Moisture Testing | Dallas, TX
June 20 to 22 | Basic Sand & Finish | Chicago, IL
Third Quarter
July 11 to 13 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Chicago, IL
July 18 to 20 | Intermediate Installation | New York, NY
August 1 to 3 | Intermediate Installation | Marietta, GA
August 2 | Inspecting Wood Floors | San Jose, CA
August 8 to 10 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | New York, NY
August 15 to 17 | Advanced Training | Chicago, IL
August 18 | Concrete Moisture Testing | Milwaukee, WI
August 22 to 24 | Intermediate Installation | Vancouver, CAN
September 12 to 14 | Intermediate Installation | Herndon, VA
September 15 | Machine Maintenance | Chicago, IL
September 19 to 21 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Marietta, GA
September 25 to 28 | NWFACP Inspector School | St. Louis, MO
Fourth Quarter
October 3 to 5 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Denver, CO
October 9 to 13 | Advanced Installation | St. Louis, MO
October 17 to 19 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Herndon, VA
October 19 to 20 | Concrete Preparation for Wood Flooring | Temecula, CA
October 24 to 26 | Advanced Finish | St. Louis, MO
November 7 to 10 | Specialty Training | St. Louis, MO
November 14 to 16 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Vancouver, CAN
For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine