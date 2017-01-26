Registration Open for all 2017 NWFA Hands-on Training Events

Registration is open for all 2017 NWFA hands-on training events. More specific information about each training event can be found on the website, http://member.nwfa.org/events/event_list.asp?DGPCrSrt=&DGPCrPg=3.



First Quarter

February 2 | Retail Sales | St. Louis, MO

February 7 to 9 | Basic Installation | St. Louis, MO

February 21 to 23 | Intermediate Installation | West Park, FL

March 7 to 9 | Basic Sand & Finish | St. Louis, MO

March 14 to 16 | Intermediate Installation | San Jose, CA

March 28 to 30 | Intermediate Installation | St. Louis, MO

Second Quarter

April 4 to 6 | Basic Installation | Marietta, GA

April 6 to 7 | Concrete Preparation for Wood Flooring | Phoenix, AZ

April 25 to 27 | Intermediate Installation | King of Prussia, PA

April 25 to 27 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | St. Louis, MO

May 9 to 11 | Basic Sand & Finish | Marietta, GA

May 16 to 18 | Basic Installation | Chicago, IL

May 23 to 25 | Intermediate Installation | Chicago, IL

May 23 to 25 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | West Park, FL

June 6 to 8 | Intermediate Installation | Denver, CO

June 13 to 15 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | San Jose, CA

June 16 | Concrete Moisture Testing | Dallas, TX

June 20 to 22 | Basic Sand & Finish | Chicago, IL

Third Quarter

July 11 to 13 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Chicago, IL

July 18 to 20 | Intermediate Installation | New York, NY

August 1 to 3 | Intermediate Installation | Marietta, GA

August 2 | Inspecting Wood Floors | San Jose, CA

August 8 to 10 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | New York, NY

August 15 to 17 | Advanced Training | Chicago, IL

August 18 | Concrete Moisture Testing | Milwaukee, WI

August 22 to 24 | Intermediate Installation | Vancouver, CAN

September 12 to 14 | Intermediate Installation | Herndon, VA

September 15 | Machine Maintenance | Chicago, IL

September 19 to 21 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Marietta, GA

September 25 to 28 | NWFACP Inspector School | St. Louis, MO

Fourth Quarter

October 3 to 5 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Denver, CO

October 9 to 13 | Advanced Installation | St. Louis, MO

October 17 to 19 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Herndon, VA

October 19 to 20 | Concrete Preparation for Wood Flooring | Temecula, CA

October 24 to 26 | Advanced Finish | St. Louis, MO

November 7 to 10 | Specialty Training | St. Louis, MO

November 14 to 16 | Intermediate Sand & Finish | Vancouver, CAN



For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.