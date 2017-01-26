Haines Honors Mirage and Armstrong with Supplier Reliability Awards

Haines presented the second annual Haines Supplier Reliability Awards to Mirage Hardwood Floors and Armstrong Flooring at the The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas on January 19.

“Haines launched the Supplier Reliability Program in 2015 to help our customers by improving the reliability of our suppliers’ delivery and back order promises," said Bruce Zwicker, Haines president and CEO. "We are pleased to once again present our Haines Supplier Reliability Award to Mirage. Mirage is our best supplier in terms of quality; reliability; and sales and marketing support. And we are so pleased to honor Armstrong for the tremendous improvement that they have shown over the last year.”

