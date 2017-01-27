Tile of Spain Announces "Passport to Creativity" Contest Winners

Four lucky winners are heading to Spain thanks to the 5th annual Tile of Spain "Passport to Creativity" contest. Each year, Tile of Spain, the international brand representing 125 ceramic tile manufacturers belonging to the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers' Association (ASCER), asks architects and designers to submit a photo of themselves with Spanish tile in their own imaginative and creative way.

The design professionals selected to participate in the six day architectural excursion are:

Jeffrey Johnson - CEO/principal interior designer, Jeffrey Design, LLC

Richard Bosch - principal, Richard Bosch Architect

Ronald Fergle - president, Solart, Inc.

Linda Holt - principal, Linda Holt Interiors

From February 19 to February 24, 2017, the selected winners will explore Spain while enjoying its world-famous culture, including the culinary arts, historical sites and attractions with architectural and design significance.

The trip also includes a guided visit to Cevisama 2017, factory and booth tours and an exclusive press conference. All architecture and design participants will earn CEU credits. Journalists from selected architecture and design media will also participate in the tour alongside the winners.

For more information, visit www.tileofspainusa.com.