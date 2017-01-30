Gustin Retires from Laticrete Board of Directors

Laticrete, a manufacturer of globally-proven construction solutions for the building industry, has announced that Dr. Bernard Gustin is retiring from the board of directors after 25 years of dedicated service. Gustin is an independent management consultant, corporate director and investor based in New York, with extensive experience in advising world-scale manufacturing, service and financial companies in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“Bernie Gustin is a friend and mentor who has brought valuable insights and a unique perspective to our board-level discussions,” said Ed Metcalf, president and COO of North America division at Laticrete Inc. “Over the past 25 years, Bernie has generously shared his knowledge and experiences and has helped us to build a stronger and more sustainable organization.”

Since 1994, Gustin has been an independent investor and financial advisor to a number of private family trusts and investment companies based in Europe, the U.S., and New Zealand, and a director of a privately held medium-sized international manufacturing company based in the U.S.

