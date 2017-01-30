Brian Caress Named New CEO of Redi Carpet

Brian Caress was named CEO of Redi Carpet effective January 1, 2017. Caress took over as CEO as a result of the retirement of Greg Waleke, who had been with the company over 28 years. He has spent over 23 years at Redi Carpet, during which time he has held numerous roles with increasing levels of responsibility. His father, Bruce Caress, started the business in 1981, in Houston, TX.

Today, the company operates in 24 cities and 14 states and finished 2016 with $230 million in revenue. “I am very excited about the opportunity to take Redi Carpet to the next level of growth,” said Caress. “My plan is to take Redi Carpet national with a coast-to-coast footprint serving the top multi-family markets in the country. We have the infrastructure and management team in place to execute this plan. I am very thankful to my father for having the confidence in me to carry on what he started over 35 years ago, and I’d also like to thank Greg Waleke and Jerry Hosko, president, for their support in helping me prepare for this new role.”

