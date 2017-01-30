Karndean Designflooring Supports Wounded Warrior Project

Karndean Designflooring recently held a charity event in Las Vegas, NV, to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project. The company celebrated another successful year at Arroyo Golf Club at Red Rock Country Club on January 17, followed by a cocktail reception at their Las Vegas showroom.

The total amount raised at the event was matched by Karndean to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that raises awareness and provides aid for the needs of injured service members, along with other programs and services. This is the third year running that Karndean has used this event as a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization and hopes to continue to do so in the future.

“These servicemen and women make a tremendous sacrifice, and this token of our gratitude has become something we look forward to doing each year at this event,” Karndean Designflooring CEO, Larry Browder said.

For more information, visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org.