CFI Announces Flooring Inspection Course

CFI is offering its completely redesigned courses on flooring inspection. The first prerequisite courses will be offered February 28, 2017 to March 1, 2017 at the CFI training facility outside of Dallas, TX. This course will cover substrate and subfloor prep inspection. Later courses will cover proper report writing and in-depth carpet inspection.

Registration is $450, but the first 15 people will receive a $100 discount.

For more information, visit www.nafct.com/registration.html.