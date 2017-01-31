Coverings Spotlights Tiny Homes with Installation Design Showcase

Attendees of Coverings, the largest international tile and stone exhibition in North America, will view a brand new iteration to the 8th annual Coverings Installation Design Showcase (IDS) with leading designers and contractors sharing their creative talent to install tile in tiny houses on the show floor. The live-action demonstration and exhibit will feature three tiny homes being installed with tile over the course of the show by master installers, incorporating material from industry-leading tile and stone manufacturers. Coverings returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from April 4th to 7th, 2017.

“The Installation Design Showcase is continually praised by show attendees for exemplifying design trends and the importance of proper installation techniques—it is a huge draw for trade professionals,” said Alena Capra, Coverings’ industry ambassador and alumna designer of the IDS program. “One of the best aspects of this year’s showcase is that the spaces will be actual houses, serving a purpose that will be appreciated well beyond the show dates.”

Here’s a preview of the three tiny homes:

West Michigan House

Lauren Figueroa of The Georgia Pear Interiors highlights a clean, sleek and modern aesthetic in her tiny home. Figueroa’s design is inspired by the lobby of the newly renovated Waters Building in Grand Rapids, MI, a sprawling space with high ceilings and a large staircase.

“When designing for tiny spaces, every inch matters, and I would say the tile informed every decision as it was both our starting point and our inspiration for the design,” said Figueroa.

Retro Bungalow

Kim Lewis, founder of Kim Lewis Designs and former lead designer behind ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”, channels her colorful, whimsical, and eclectic style for the Palm Springs home. Using bright colors and mid-century inspired patterns, the space will reflect a bright and airy design that is often found in Palm Springs. Lewis will use modern tiles to express a vintage look, depicting a versatile style tile and stone products can achieve.

“Good design should engage all of our senses and transcend us to another time and place. Travel fuels my creativity, our ‘Retro Bungalow’ tiny home design was inspired by the colorful, desert city of Palm Springs,” notes Lewis. “Depth in color and graphic patterns of tile aligned with the theme, giving our tiny home a throwback vibe to the artistic desert oasis.”

The Vitruvian

Owner and principal designer at bluetreehome, Nikki Vega, was inspired by nature for her tiny home design.

“Vitruvius, an ancient architect, believed that architecture and design should essentially be an imitation of the proportion and geometric shapes found in nature. This naturally occurring proportion is known as the Golden Section and can be found everywhere from a flower to a pinecone. I have always been fascinated by this connection between aesthetics, mathematics, and nature so I have incorporated lines, shapes, and proportions of the Golden section into my design in various ways,” explains Vega.

For more information, visit coverings.com/IDS.