FCICA Features MAPEI Americas Product Webinar

FCICA, the Flooring Contractors Association, continues their free product-focused monthly webinar series with a new session on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EST. Jeff Johnson from MAPEI Americas will present a session titled MAPEI’s System Solutions for Subfloor Preparation.

In this webinar, Johnson will cover the waterfront of their products, which includes moisture control, primers, levelers, skim coats and deep fill repair products.

“MAPEI is pleased to be part of the FCICA product webinar program because it provides us with direct contact with the commercial flooring contractor,” said Johnson, product manager for MAPEI’s Floor Covering Installation Systems line. “Being able to get our system solutions message directly to the end user helps insure the right products are selected for any given project, as well as make sure they are used properly for a trouble-free, worry-free installation.”

Since every FCICA webinar is interactive, viewers will get the chance to ask questions during the live Q&A at the end of the session. If you cannot make the webinar, register anyway to be sent the recording. The recorded session will also be featured on FCICA’s website, www.fcica.com, for the entire month of February, and housed on the FCICA YouTube channel.

These product webinars are free to all attendees regardless of FCICA membership status, but pre-registration is necessary. Register now at www.fcica.com/webinars. Registration deadline is Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.