Warmup Inc. Releases Designer and Architect CEU Course

Warmup Inc., a floor heating brand, has just released a designer and architect CEU course on AEC Daily.

The course explains how electric underfloor heating works and offers guidance on how to select and design a system for residential and commercial projects. Geared towards architects, designers and specifying engineers, the course highlights how electric underfloor heating can be used as a primary heat source in a room, or in the entire dwelling. Warmup monitors 11 homes worldwide, entirely heated with radiant systems as part of its post-occupancy research project.

With over 15 years of experience, AEC Daily is one of the largest sources of free continuing education courses for architects, engineers, contractors and other construction professionals. The Warmup Inc. continuing education course, Design Flexibility and Efficient Thermal Comfort with Electric Underfloor Heating is now live on AEC Daily’s online learning center (OLC). It can be viewed at https://aecdai.ly/warmup.

“Education is essential for our category” said Regis Verliefde, Warmup territory director. “It is easy to convince consumers of the luxury of bathroom floor heat, but it is another matter to help the specifying community design an entire space with heated floors as a primary heat source. It is our specialty and we look forward to connect with architects and designers through AEC Daily.” Warmup’s course provides CEU credits with the AIA, NKBA, NARI, NAHB and IDCEC. It also qualifies as a green course under the USGBC program.

For more information, visit www.warmup.com.