ProSheet Plus 3 Underlayment Saves Time and Money
Tarkett, a producer of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions, launched ProSheet Plus 3 Underlayment at the International Surface Event in Las Vegas, NV. The product is a foundational layer upon which a true floating floor for Luxury Vinyl Tile and Plank (LVT/LVP) and FiberFloor can be built. ProSheet Plus 3, appropriate for single and multifamily dwellings, is different because it covers a range of substrates – from new construction (concrete, flake and particleboard) to residual adhesive, painted floors, existing resilient and tile sub-floor conditions. It installs directly over OSB to meet the requirements for “single floor construction” — saving time and money for builders and remodelers.
Tarkett’s LVT/LVP & LVT Click (Free Span Technology) installs directly over the underlayment, leaving a clean slate on the subfloor so that future replacements are quick and easy. “We’re excited to be the first to offer the market an entry-level underlayment suitable for three different flooring alternatives,” said Jon Gittrich, director of residential marketing for Tarkett. “When installed in tandem with our LVT and FiberFloor products, it’s a system that saves time and money and future-proofs the floor for changes that may happen down the road.”
ProSheet Plus 3 is used with Tarkett LVT products (click and glue-down) and Tarkett FiberFloor. The product minimizes the potential negative impacts of subfloor conditions such as deflection, staining and telegraphing of subfloor texturing. When installing LVT/LVP with QBond-1 in a releasable adhesion application, the flooring can be quickly repaired and replaced with minimal effort compared to other products in the marketplace.
For more information, visit www.tarkettna.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine