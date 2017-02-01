Artistic Finishes Honored by Twin Cities Business
February 1, 2017
Hardwood moldings manufacturer Artistic Finishes, based in St. Paul, MN, was awarded a Small Business Success Award by Twin Cities Business. Artistic Finishes was honored for bouncing back after the recession by going lean, and was one of 10 Minnesota-based companies honored at the awards ceremony on January 11, 2017.
For more information, visit www.artisticfinishes.com.
