Artistic Finishes Honored by Twin Cities Business

Small Business Success Award
February 1, 2017
Hardwood moldings manufacturer Artistic Finishes, based in St. Paul, MN, was awarded a Small Business Success Award by Twin Cities Business. Artistic Finishes was honored for bouncing back after the recession by going lean, and was one of 10 Minnesota-based companies honored at the awards ceremony on January 11, 2017.

