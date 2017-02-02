Laticrete Supercap Launches Ready-mix Delivery Service

Laticrete Supercap, a manufacturer of quality self-leveling materials delivered through their patented pump truck technology, announced that the company is introducing a new turnkey service called Supercap Ready-Mix Delivery. Supercap’s Ready-Mix model will enable end users of its SLU to get the benefits of the company’s pump truck technology and quality material delivered in bulk. Supercap Ready-Mix Service will deliver its premium cementitious self-leveling underlayment directly to a jobsite, wet out of the hose. The benefits are convenient hassle-free service, consistent quality, increased jobsite safety, OSHA silica dust compliance and unmatched volume. All of these benefits combine to produce better outcomes and faster buildouts leading to significant time-savings on the project schedule.

“It’s ideal for certain general contractors, concrete contractors and flooring contractors who self-perform much of their concrete work. They can now get access to the Laticrete Supercap System and still control their labor, costs and schedules. With our new Ready-Mix service, qualified contractors can access our pump truck technology by the project and pay for what they use, wet out of the hose. They don’t need to own or buy a truck,” said Laticrete Supercap president, Douglas Metchick.

With the launch of this new service, there are now three easy ways to access the system: simply order Ready-Mix delivery by the project, lease a truck or buy the truck.

For more information, visit www.laticretesupercap.com.