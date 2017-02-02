MAPEI Highlights 80th Anniversary with Contractor Contest

MAPEI Group, a manufacturer of mortars, grouts and chemical additives for the construction industry, is celebrating 80 years in business in 2017. From its beginnings in Italy to its global presence today, the company has developed a strong reputation for developing technologically advanced systems and transparent manufacturing processes.

MAPEI Americas is highlighting this anniversary with a contest for the contractors who use MAPEI products. Supporting the slogan “Celebrate our past – Enjoy our presents,” MAPEI is inviting contractors to make use of their purchases during 2017 to enter the MAPEI 80th Anniversary Giveaway. Contractors can go to a landing page on MAPEI’s Website and process documentation for one entry per each $100 of products purchased. The contest runs from January 10 through December 14, 2017. Detailed contest rules are located on the website.

Six winners will be selected in a random drawing that will be held on January 4, 2018. The grand prize is an Arctic Cat Wildcat X recreational off-highway vehicle with side-by-side seating. The first-prize winner will have a choice of an Arctic Cat Alterra 700 ATV or an Arctic Cat ZR 6000 Sno Pro ES snowmobile. The second runner-up will receive a Colnago V1-R road bike. Three third runner-ups will be presented with a DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter drone with camera.

“After 80 years, MAPEI is stronger than ever as the world leader of materials for construction and flooring," said Steven Day, operational marketing manager for MAPEI Americas. "The contractors’ support is our greatest reward, and we’re celebrating our high-tech legacy by giving high-tech gifts to them."

