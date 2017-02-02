Floor Install News

Dependable Introduces Skimflow TT

Skimflow TT
February 2, 2017
Dependable has introduced its newest self-leveler, Skimflow TT (traffic topping), a cementitious, wear-resistant topping designed for interior structural floors, as both an underlayment and finished floor.

Rated as a traffic-grade topping, it can be polished in as little as 36 hours.

Features & Benefits

  • Excellent bond and flexural strengths
  • Accepts foot traffic in four hours
  • Self-leveling from 1/4 to 1-1/2 inches (6 mm to 3.8 cm)
  • Will not dust or powder

Applications

  • Level existing, interior concrete floors
  • Smooth rough surfaces on new poured-in-place or precast concrete floors
  • Repair of severely spalled or deteriorated floors in industrial or commercial applications
  • Apply in areas that require a hard, flat and smooth surface that can be sealed or polished

For more information, visit floorprep.com.

