Dependable Introduces Skimflow TT
February 2, 2017
Dependable has introduced its newest self-leveler, Skimflow TT (traffic topping), a cementitious, wear-resistant topping designed for interior structural floors, as both an underlayment and finished floor.
Rated as a traffic-grade topping, it can be polished in as little as 36 hours.
Features & Benefits
- Excellent bond and flexural strengths
- Accepts foot traffic in four hours
- Self-leveling from 1/4 to 1-1/2 inches (6 mm to 3.8 cm)
- Will not dust or powder
Applications
- Level existing, interior concrete floors
- Smooth rough surfaces on new poured-in-place or precast concrete floors
- Repair of severely spalled or deteriorated floors in industrial or commercial applications
- Apply in areas that require a hard, flat and smooth surface that can be sealed or polished
For more information, visit floorprep.com.
