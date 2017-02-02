Dependable Introduces Skimflow TT

Dependable has introduced its newest self-leveler, Skimflow TT (traffic topping), a cementitious, wear-resistant topping designed for interior structural floors, as both an underlayment and finished floor.

Rated as a traffic-grade topping, it can be polished in as little as 36 hours.

Features & Benefits

Excellent bond and flexural strengths

Accepts foot traffic in four hours

Self-leveling from 1/4 to 1-1/2 inches (6 mm to 3.8 cm)

Will not dust or powder

Applications

Level existing, interior concrete floors

Smooth rough surfaces on new poured-in-place or precast concrete floors

Repair of severely spalled or deteriorated floors in industrial or commercial applications

Apply in areas that require a hard, flat and smooth surface that can be sealed or polished

For more information, visit floorprep.com.