U.S. Stone Industry Optimistic for 2017

Companies in the U.S. stone industry are rather optimistic for 2017 and expect revenues to grow by about 17%. They are also willing to invest in machinery (73%) and technology (43%).

This confidence was confirmed by the success of TISE (The International Surface Event), a key show in North America in the natural stone, surface finishing and cladding sectors created through the merger of three shows: StonExpo/Marmomac Americas, Surfaces and Tile Expo.

The event was held in Las Vegas, NV, January 18 to 20 and closed with an increase in visitor numbers of about 6%. Operators came largely from the U.S. (65%), China (19%), Canada (5%), Italy (3%) and Japan (3%).

VeronaFiere has played a leading role in this event since 2005, as the organizer – in partnership with Informa Group – of StonExpo/Marmomac Americas, the event held as part of TISE dedicated to natural stone. VeronaFiere, thanks to Marmomac, boasts world leadership among events in this sector. The "Marmomac Pavilion" in Las Vegas brought together 26 companies from Italy, France, Portugal, Turkey, India, Tunisia and Spain.

This group show presented a selection of stone materials, machinery and processing technologies, tools, software, cladding profiles and products for looking after stone surfaces. Marmomac also confirmed its status as a platform for international business promotion by organizing Architect's Day with b2b meetings and training for 40 American professionals.

The exhibition also hosted the prize-giving ceremony for the Grand Pinnacle Award, presented by Marmomac since 2008 to the architectural studio belonging to MIA (Marble Institute of America) that every year creates the best project enhancing the use of natural stone. The winner this year was the "The Minnesota State Capitol Exterior Stone Restoration" project.

For more information, visit www.marmomac.com.