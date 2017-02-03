MIA+BSI Announces 2016 Pinnacle Award Winners
The winners of the 2016 Pinnacle Awards were announced at the MIA+BSI Awards luncheon at TISE 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. For the 9th year, a Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to the best overall project. The 2016 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to the six companies responsible for the Minnesota State Capitol renovation: Polycor, Twin City Tile and Marble, Italmarble Pocai, Tennessee Marble Co., Cutting Edge Stone, and Bonstone. This marks the first time in the program’s history that multiple companies have been honored with this award.
The Minnesota State Capitol restoration is one of the largest and most complex restoration projects in the U.S. The project architects used the same White Georgia marble selected by the building’s first architect, Cass Gilbert, 115 years ago. Success in communication between all stone team members resulted in less than a 1% fabrication error rate and kept the stone schedule on time and within budget.
“The number of disciplines working together on this project is exemplary and shows overall quality throughout,” commented the Pinnacle Award judges. “The project is a monumental task accomplished with great skill and teamwork.”
The 2016 Pinnacle Awards are as follows.
Pinnacle Awards of Excellence
Renovation/Restoration
Polycor, Twin City Tile and Marble, Italmarble Pocai, Tennessee Marble Company, Cutting Edge Stone, and Bonstone
Minnesota State Capitol Restoration
St. Paul, MN
Renovation/Restoration
Rugo Stone
Lorton, VA
UVA Rotunda Renovation
Charlottesville, VA
Commercial Interior
Camarata Masonry Systems
Houston, TX
Energy Center III
Houston, TX
Commercial Exterior
JMS Jura Marble Suppliers
Eichstaett, Germany
Talan Towers
Astana, Kazakhstan
Bath of the Year
Ceramic Harmony International, Inc.
Huntsville, AL
Mitchell Master Bath
Huntsville, AL
Kitchen of the Year
United Marble Fabricators
Watertown, MA
Private Residence
Weston, MA
Pinnacle Awards of Merit
Renovation/Restoration
Coldspring
Cold Spring, MN
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Staunton, VA
Renovation/Restoration
Ford Marble and Tile
New Athens, Illinois
The Arcade
St. Louis, MO
Renovation/Restoration
Vermont Stone Art
Barre, VT
9 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA
Residential Interior/Exterior
Stonrich Pte Ltd.
Singapore
Peirce Hill Residence
Singapore
Residential Interior/Exterior
Marmi Natural Stone
Norcross, GA
Monumental Staircase
Washington, DC
Commercial Interior
ASI Stone Imports
Chelsea, AL
Inspiration Slope/Green Hills Memorial Park
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Commercial Interior
Rugo Stone
Lorton, VA
Hungarian Chapel
Washington, DC
Commercial Exterior
Coldspring
Cold Spring, MN
National Museum of African American History and Culture
Washington, DC
Commercial Exterior
PICCO Engineering
Concord, Ontario, Canada
Aga Khan Park
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Commercial Exterior
KEPCO+
Salt Lake City, UT
Indianapolis Temple
Carmel, IN
Commercial Exterior
Red Leaf Stone
Vancouver, BC
The Vermeer
Vancouver, BC
