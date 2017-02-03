MIA+BSI Announces 2016 Pinnacle Award Winners

The winners of the 2016 Pinnacle Awards were announced at the MIA+BSI Awards luncheon at TISE 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. For the 9th year, a Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to the best overall project. The 2016 Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to the six companies responsible for the Minnesota State Capitol renovation: Polycor, Twin City Tile and Marble, Italmarble Pocai, Tennessee Marble Co., Cutting Edge Stone, and Bonstone. This marks the first time in the program’s history that multiple companies have been honored with this award.

The Minnesota State Capitol restoration is one of the largest and most complex restoration projects in the U.S. The project architects used the same White Georgia marble selected by the building’s first architect, Cass Gilbert, 115 years ago. Success in communication between all stone team members resulted in less than a 1% fabrication error rate and kept the stone schedule on time and within budget.

“The number of disciplines working together on this project is exemplary and shows overall quality throughout,” commented the Pinnacle Award judges. “The project is a monumental task accomplished with great skill and teamwork.”

The 2016 Pinnacle Awards are as follows.



Pinnacle Awards of Excellence

Renovation/Restoration

Polycor, Twin City Tile and Marble, Italmarble Pocai, Tennessee Marble Company, Cutting Edge Stone, and Bonstone

Minnesota State Capitol Restoration

St. Paul, MN

Renovation/Restoration

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

UVA Rotunda Renovation

Charlottesville, VA

Commercial Interior

Camarata Masonry Systems

Houston, TX

Energy Center III

Houston, TX

Commercial Exterior

JMS Jura Marble Suppliers

Eichstaett, Germany

Talan Towers

Astana, Kazakhstan

Bath of the Year

Ceramic Harmony International, Inc.

Huntsville, AL

Mitchell Master Bath

Huntsville, AL

Kitchen of the Year

United Marble Fabricators

Watertown, MA

Private Residence

Weston, MA

Pinnacle Awards of Merit

Renovation/Restoration

Coldspring

Cold Spring, MN

St. Francis of Assisi Church

Staunton, VA

Renovation/Restoration

Ford Marble and Tile

New Athens, Illinois

The Arcade

St. Louis, MO

Renovation/Restoration

Vermont Stone Art

Barre, VT

9 Commonwealth Avenue

Boston, MA

Residential Interior/Exterior

Stonrich Pte Ltd.

Singapore

Peirce Hill Residence

Singapore

Residential Interior/Exterior

Marmi Natural Stone

Norcross, GA

Monumental Staircase

Washington, DC

Commercial Interior

ASI Stone Imports

Chelsea, AL

Inspiration Slope/Green Hills Memorial Park

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Commercial Interior

Rugo Stone

Lorton, VA

Hungarian Chapel

Washington, DC

Commercial Exterior

Coldspring

Cold Spring, MN

National Museum of African American History and Culture

Washington, DC

Commercial Exterior

PICCO Engineering

Concord, Ontario, Canada

Aga Khan Park

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Commercial Exterior

KEPCO+

Salt Lake City, UT

Indianapolis Temple

Carmel, IN

Commercial Exterior

Red Leaf Stone

Vancouver, BC

The Vermeer

Vancouver, BC



