2017 DNG Mosaic Competition Slated to Outshine Last Year

Design ‘N Gather (DNG), the much-heralded, annual global tile mosaic design competition created by Artaic Innovative Mosaic and sponsored by Bostik, has just begun ramping up for its 2017 edition. Forward-thinking architects, designers and mosaic design enthusiasts are invited to submit “beyond the threshold of imagination” designs for a larger-than life, backlit, tile mosaic mural to be permanently installed at the spectacular “Height of Decadence,” Hyde Bellagio nightclub overlooking the iconic Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, NV. Their challenge will be to come up with a creative tour de force for what is planned to be one of the most photographed "Selfie Studios" in the world. Entrants will qualify to win various attractive prizes, including the grand prize, an all-expenses paid, trip for two to Paris, France.

“Based on the outstanding success of last year’s event, Bostik, Artaic and MGM Resorts International are now partnering even more closely, focused on taking Design ‘N Gather 2017 to an even higher, more globally promoted level,” said Scott Banda, Bostik’s director of marketing & business development. “In particular, this is evidenced by the world-class location MGM has provided for us with one of their most prestigious, globally recognized resorts.”

All designs submitted must be created using Tylist, Artaic’s patented mosaic design software, and Artaic’s newly updated and expanded ⅜-inch vitreous glass tile materials, consisting of over 140 vibrant colors. The winning mosaic will be fabricated in Boston, MA, using Artaic’s robotic manufacturing technology and Bostik’s Dimension RapidCure glass-filled grout, made of 60% recycled glass that allows light to pass through the grout joint and further illuminate adjacent tiles.

DNG 2017 is quick, easy and free to enter. Registration is required, and participation is open to applicants from all design backgrounds including professionals, students and design enthusiasts. All submissions must be received no later than March 24, 2017. An esteemed panel of industry-specific experts will select the 10 finalists and ultimately the grand prize winner.

For more information, visit designngather.com.