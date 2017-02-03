IVC Names Sheehan Senior VP US Product Management

IVC US, a division of Mohawk Industries, and Mohawk Resilient announced that David Sheehan will serve as senior vice president of product management. Most recently, Sheehan was vice president of commercial hard surfaces for Mannington Mills.

“David brings more than 24 years of talent and experience in sales and marketing, with strengths in product management and strategic planning,” said Paul Murfin, president of IVC US and Mohawk Resilient. “In his new role, David will lead product management for our residential business as we expand product plans for rigid LVT, flexible LVT and sheet vinyl across multiple channels and brands. I am confident that David’s ability to build relationships, while effectively improving processes, will benefit the business and our customers.”

IVC US became a part of Mohawk Industries in 2015 and since then has expanded both its team and resilient capabilities.

“I’m excited to join such a bright and talented team at IVC and Mohawk Resilient,” said Sheehan. “With the combination of having the most recognized brands in the industry and our innovative technology, we are very well positioned to become the leading resilient manufacturer in North America. The passion at every functional area, including sales, marketing, product management, finance and manufacturing, is exhilarating. I am looking forward to seeing our collaborative efforts win in the market place.”

