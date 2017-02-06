Katharine Morgan Becomes President of ASTM International

Katharine “Kathie” Morgan has begun serving as president of ASTM International, one of the world’s largest standards development organizations. Morgan will lead a team that supports thousands of members, customers, partners and other stakeholders worldwide. She succeeds James A. Thomas, who served in the role for 25 years.

“I am thrilled and humbled to serve as president of an organization that has played such a foundational role in meeting societal needs for over a century,” Morgan said at the organization’s first major meeting of 2017 in Norfolk, VA. “We will build on the legacy of Jim Thomas, attracting even more of the world’s top technical experts to our committees while also serving people and organizations that rely on our standards and services.”

Morgan was joined at the event today by Thomas Marsh, CEO of Centrotrade and ASTM International’s 2017 chairman of the board. “Kathie brings proven leadership skills, a deep understanding of the global standards community, a passion for ASTM International’s mission and much more,” Marsh said. “ASTM International will continue to grow and thrive under her leadership.”

Morgan is a 33-year veteran of ASTM International. She served as executive vice president for the past two years. Prior to that, she was vice president of technical committee operations, leading a 50-member team that supports the volunteer work of ASTM International’s 30,000 members worldwide.

