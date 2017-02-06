IWPA’s World of Wood Panel to Focus on Lacey Act Compliance

The 61st World of Wood annual convention hosted by the International Wood Products Association (IWPA) brings together executives from every segment of the North American imported woods industry. This year’s convention, which will take place April 5 to 7, 2017, at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco, CA, will include speakers and panel discussions focusing on economic trends affecting the wood products market, social media marketing, customs enforcement and audits, Lacey Act Compliance, sustainable sourcing, and a deep dive on compliance with the EPA and CARB formaldehyde regulations impacting composite wood products.

IWPA executive director Cindy Squires is excited to announce a panel discussion entitled “Lacey Compliance: Strategies and Solutions.” The panel will feature leaders from companies from different segments of the wood products industry that have implemented compliance strategies tailored to their business model. In announcing the panel, Squires stated “A cornerstone of IWPA’s “Wood Trade Compliance” training course is the principle that compliance procedures must be tailored to each individual company and that company’s business practices. This panel will provide a robust industry-led discussion on how to implement systems that integrate Lacey Act compliance into business practices.”

In addition to top-notch speakers and informative panels that will provide you with the latest market intelligence, regulatory developments and global perspectives, the World of Wood Convention offers unparalleled networking opportunities. Over 300 importers, U.S. manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, offshore suppliers and service providers to the global wood products industry from nearly 30 countries gather for this annual event.

Attendees and their families can take advantage of fun activities and networking events including the IWPA Annual Golf Classic and a special guided tour in the “Sausalito and California Redwoods Experience.”

For more information, visit www.IWPAwood.org.